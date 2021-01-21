API3 (API3) Trading Up 97% This Week

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. One API3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.47 or 0.00014035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $61.94 million and approximately $10.94 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded up 97% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00050481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00125021 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00073164 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00280582 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00068614 BTC.

About API3

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

API3 Token Trading

API3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.