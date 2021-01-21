API3 Reaches Market Capitalization of $59.07 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. API3 has a total market capitalization of $59.07 million and approximately $26.75 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, API3 has traded 94.7% higher against the dollar. One API3 token can now be bought for about $4.27 or 0.00013972 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00052770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00126655 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00292879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00071632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00075144 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

Buying and Selling API3

