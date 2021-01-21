APIX (APIX) One Day Volume Hits $316,605.00

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, APIX has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One APIX token can currently be purchased for $0.0567 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a market cap of $6.70 million and $316,605.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00050548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00125477 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00075069 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00279420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00067612 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC.

APIX Token Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 tokens. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

