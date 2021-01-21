apM Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $603,330.00 (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, apM Coin has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One apM Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $603,330.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00060854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.00540874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00041019 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,129.50 or 0.03809460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017072 BTC.

apM Coin Token Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

