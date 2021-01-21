apM Coin (APM) Trading 2.9% Lower This Week

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and $567,973.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, apM Coin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One apM Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00062956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00526653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00041473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,252.81 or 0.03978743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016972 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

apM Coin Token Profile

apM Coin is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

