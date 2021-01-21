Apollo Currency One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.21 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $11.83 million and $1.21 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00117316 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 tokens. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Token Trading

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

