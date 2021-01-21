AppCoins Price Reaches $0.0318 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. AppCoins has a market cap of $7.81 million and $240,118.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AppCoins has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00059805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.26 or 0.00517798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00039639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,142.58 or 0.03738239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016817 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,609,345 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,609,344 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

