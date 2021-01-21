Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is ProVise Management Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Georgetown University now owns 35,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $132.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

