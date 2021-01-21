Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $132.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.43. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 6.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,086,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,505,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

