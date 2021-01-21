Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Trading Down 5.4%

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $10.41. Approximately 1,144,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,016,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

APDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $58.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.26). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,125 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.20% of Applied DNA Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

