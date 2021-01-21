APR Coin (APR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. APR Coin has a market cap of $12,465.36 and approximately $2.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APR Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00105128 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000911 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.80 or 0.00365302 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00014992 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000205 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00024526 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,427,599 coins. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.