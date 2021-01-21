Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.87

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and traded as low as $5.43. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 39,757 shares trading hands.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 19th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$486.96 million and a P/E ratio of -8.44. The company has a current ratio of 24.60, a quick ratio of 24.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.17, for a total value of C$51,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$258,725.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (TSE:APS)
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
