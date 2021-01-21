Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.87

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and traded as low as $5.43. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 39,757 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$486.96 million and a P/E ratio of -8.44. The company has a current ratio of 24.60, a quick ratio of 24.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.17, for a total value of C$51,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$258,725.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.