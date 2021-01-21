Aptus Behavioral Momentum ETF (BATS:BEMO) Trading Up 1.6%

Aptus Behavioral Momentum ETF (BATS:BEMO) was up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.56 and last traded at $36.48. Approximately 83,249 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.89.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.40.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Behavioral Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Behavioral Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.