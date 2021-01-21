APY.Finance Price Reaches $0.33 (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One APY.Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a market cap of $4.94 million and $452,028.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00052517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00127468 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00307568 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00072317 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00071935 BTC.

APY.Finance Token Profile

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,969,184 tokens. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

APY.Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

