AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Trading Down 5%

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) dropped 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 2,591,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,949,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

AQB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a market cap of $492.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 17.10, a current ratio of 18.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 11,050.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AquaBounty Technologies news, Director Richard L. Huber acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,521.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 88,745 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter worth $47,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter worth $67,000. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 791,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 140,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. 60.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.