Aquila Resources Inc. (AQA.TO) (TSE:AQA) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

Aquila Resources Inc. (AQA.TO) (TSE:AQA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.10. Aquila Resources Inc. (AQA.TO) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 98,000 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.86 million and a PE ratio of -7.69.

About Aquila Resources Inc. (AQA.TO) (TSE:AQA)

Aquila Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, copper, lead, silver, and nickel deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Back Forty project, a development stage volcanogenic massive sulfide deposit located in Menominee County, Michigan.

