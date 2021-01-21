Aragon 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $52.97 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $3.17 or 0.00010711 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aragon has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $125.50 million and approximately $52.97 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aragon

Aragon is a token. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org

Buying and Selling Aragon

