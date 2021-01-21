Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Market Cap Reaches $9.45 Million

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00004900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded up 10% against the dollar. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market cap of $9.45 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00025967 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000116 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 82.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token (CRYPTO:ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,069,060 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao . The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Trading

Archer DAO Governance Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Archer DAO Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

