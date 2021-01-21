Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.07

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 65513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FUV shares. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $732.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 2.92.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 645.68% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 461,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,100.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 1,448.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 72,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.