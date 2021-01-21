Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading Down 5.2%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s share price fell 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.63 and last traded at $63.77. 1,861,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,782,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.30.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCT. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 3.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,692,393. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 15,106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

