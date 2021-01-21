Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CFO Sells $15,000.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CFO John W. Smither sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ARQT traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.22. 276,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

