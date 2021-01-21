Arena Minerals Inc. (AN.V) (CVE:AN) Trading Up 28.6%

Shares of Arena Minerals Inc. (AN.V) (CVE:AN) were up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 96,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 223,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.13 million and a PE ratio of 17.50.

Arena Minerals Inc. (AN.V) Company Profile (CVE:AN)

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds interest in the Atacama copper property covering an area of approximately 7,061 hectares located within the Antofagasta region ll of Chile.

