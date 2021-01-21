Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas Sells 1,327 Shares

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $106,823.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,294. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas acquired 5 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $331.25.

Shares of ARNA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.22. The company had a trading volume of 466,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,100. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.51. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARNA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

