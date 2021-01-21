Arepacoin Trading 30.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $103,521.43 and $1.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

AREPA is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,135,701 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.