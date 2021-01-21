Arion Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Arion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arion has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $55,367.14 and $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00050841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00125940 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00072515 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00283044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00068226 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,474,318 tokens. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Token Trading

Arion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

