Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Ark has a market cap of $52.16 million and approximately $8.49 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008208 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,833,994 coins and its circulating supply is 126,613,097 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.