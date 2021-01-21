ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 2.2% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.08. 589,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,774,062. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $149.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.32.

