Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) & Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Critical Contrast

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) and Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Arkema has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiyoda has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Arkema and Chiyoda, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arkema 0 6 5 0 2.45 Chiyoda 1 1 0 0 1.50

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arkema and Chiyoda’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arkema $9.79 billion 0.93 $608.16 million $9.19 12.85 Chiyoda $3.54 billion N/A $109.10 million N/A N/A

Arkema has higher revenue and earnings than Chiyoda.

Profitability

This table compares Arkema and Chiyoda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arkema 4.58% 7.32% 3.66% Chiyoda 3.54% 72.29% 3.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Arkema shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arkema beats Chiyoda on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arkema

Arkema S.A. manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals. The company also offers UV, LED, EB curable resins, specialty acrylates. It offers high performance materials solutions are used in various sectors, such as transport, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment; industrial specialties are used in the production of refrigeration and air conditioning, petrochemicals, refining, paper pulp, animal nutrition, electronics, and the automotive industry; and coating solutions for decorative paints, industrial coatings, adhesives, and acrylic applications. Arkema S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan, the United States, Russia, and internationally. The company offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others. It also explores for oil, gas, and other mineral resource, as well as invests in and finances exploration activities. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

