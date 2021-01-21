Arqma Trading Down 31.3% Over Last Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. Arqma has a total market cap of $44,410.73 and approximately $5,469.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,877.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.74 or 0.03749437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.23 or 0.00431472 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.18 or 0.01354325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.16 or 0.00570512 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.49 or 0.00419360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00268417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00022908 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma's total supply is 14,025,596 coins and its circulating supply is 7,981,052 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com .

The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

