Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) stock traded up GBX 24.50 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 214.50 ($2.80). The company had a trading volume of 1,194,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,255.66. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 306.80 ($4.01). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 189.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 133. The firm has a market cap of £380.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92.
Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) Company Profile
