Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) stock traded up GBX 24.50 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 214.50 ($2.80). The company had a trading volume of 1,194,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,255.66. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 306.80 ($4.01). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 189.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 133. The firm has a market cap of £380.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92.

Get Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) alerts:

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) Company Profile

Arrow Global Group plc identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.