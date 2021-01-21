Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS.L) (LON:ATS) Shares Gap Up to $398.00

Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS.L) (LON:ATS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $398.00, but opened at $417.00. Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS.L) shares last traded at $406.96, with a volume of 20,509 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £161.08 million and a P/E ratio of 41.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 392.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 318.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Artemis Alpha Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

