Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys 801 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,763 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.8% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walmart by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Walmart by 13,727.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after buying an additional 1,617,388 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after buying an additional 758,348 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $161,164,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,280,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.30. The stock had a trading volume of 27,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,283,332. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.08 and its 200 day moving average is $140.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.