Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys 851 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.1% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 121,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 43,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 23,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.58.

NYSE TMO traded down $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $513.45. 10,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.