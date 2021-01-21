Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.7% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Tesla by 1,259.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Tesla by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Tesla by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,857. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,393 shares of company stock valued at $99,974,756. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $846.85. The stock had a trading volume of 194,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,686,961. The company has a market cap of $802.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,707.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $707.54 and a 200 day moving average of $473.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $884.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

