Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,779 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.6% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,566 shares of company stock valued at $241,501,445. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CSFB reissued a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.00.

NFLX stock traded down $6.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $579.69. 162,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,447,021. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $513.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

