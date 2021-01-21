Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 1.0% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.3% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total transaction of $127,266.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,266.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total transaction of $786,763.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,666.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,101,044. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.08.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $286.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,172. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.42 and its 200 day moving average is $272.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $313.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 134.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

