Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OTIS traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,371. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $68.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

