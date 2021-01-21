Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 4,600 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 394,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $68.37. The company had a trading volume of 24,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,872,066. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a PE ratio of -59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

