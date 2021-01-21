Arweave (AR) Trading 8.1% Higher This Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $4.64 or 0.00014752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $154.96 million and $12.74 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00061491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.03 or 0.00518292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00041408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.97 or 0.03814803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00016562 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

