Ascential plc (ASCL.L) (LON:ASCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ascential plc (ASCL.L) (LON:ASCL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 313.38 ($4.09).

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Ascential plc (ASCL.L) in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ASCL stock opened at GBX 366.40 ($4.79) on Monday. Ascential plc has a twelve month low of GBX 173.80 ($2.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 412.80 ($5.39). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 374.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 321.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.79. The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

