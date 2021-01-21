Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $114.76 Million

Analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will announce sales of $114.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $153.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.00 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $354.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $532.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $512.00 million to $571.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $779.27 million, with estimates ranging from $713.48 million to $889.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $466,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 942,892 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,455 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHT opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.42.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

