Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,767.00

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,767 ($49.22) and last traded at GBX 3,745 ($48.93), with a volume of 102539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,670 ($47.95).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,660 ($34.75).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,454.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,978.63. The company has a market capitalization of £16.91 billion and a PE ratio of 26.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a GBX 7.15 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L)’s payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) Company Profile (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

