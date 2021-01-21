ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASML. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.25.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock traded up $19.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $569.33. 55,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $486.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.91. The company has a market cap of $239.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $558.16.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,363,000 after purchasing an additional 332,369 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 29.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,903,000 after buying an additional 170,980 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in ASML by 32.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 436,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,293,000 after acquiring an additional 107,678 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,347,501,000 after acquiring an additional 103,264 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,605,005,000 after acquiring an additional 101,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.