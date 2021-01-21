ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 16th. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $19.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $569.33. 55,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. ASML has a one year low of $191.25 and a one year high of $558.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $486.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.91.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

