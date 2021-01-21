ASML’s (ASML) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASML. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.25.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock traded up $19.95 on Thursday, reaching $569.33. The company had a trading volume of 55,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,731. ASML has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $558.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $486.77 and its 200 day moving average is $408.91. The company has a market cap of $239.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,903,000 after acquiring an additional 170,980 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.