Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Buys 1,390 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 1.9% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 14,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.33.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.48. 49,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.87. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $181.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

