AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) CFO Gary G. Zyla Sells 1,909 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:AMK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.82. 57,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,931. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,240.38 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,420,000 after purchasing an additional 339,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 25.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after acquiring an additional 363,231 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,316,000 after acquiring an additional 253,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 27.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,355,000 after buying an additional 323,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 736,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,004,000 after buying an additional 86,981 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.