Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASBFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of ASBFY traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.59. 5,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,969. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.