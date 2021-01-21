Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $382.65

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $382.65 and traded as high as $1,737.94. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) shares last traded at $1,728.00, with a volume of 202,810 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,358.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 382.65. The company has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

In other news, insider Michael de Picciotto acquired 1,240,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £620,392 ($810,546.12). Also, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 3,335,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total value of £1,801,002.60 ($2,353,021.43).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

