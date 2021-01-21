Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Trading Up 8.9%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares were up 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 1,074,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,656,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a market cap of $43.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.78.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,332.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,607.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

